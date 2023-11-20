KOEI TECMO And Akatsuki Games have announced the arrival in the West of Atelier Resleriana: Forgotten Alchemy and the Polar Night Liberator. The title will be available during 2024 on iOS and Android devices as well as on PC. As a result, the Japanese launch of the PC version of the game was also postponed to 2024.

Here are some additional details about the protagonists:

Resna Sternenlicht (voiced by: Saho Shirasu) – Budding alchemist. He is very passionate about alchemy and has an unconditional love for it, and this often leads him to speak very fast. Her dream is to bring the art of alchemy back to light.

(voiced by: Saho Shirasu) – Budding alchemist. He is very passionate about alchemy and has an unconditional love for it, and this often leads him to speak very fast. Her dream is to bring the art of alchemy back to light. Izana Kokoschka (voiced by: Minami Tanaka) – Resna’s best friend, she has dreamed of becoming a knight since she was a child. She and Resna have promised each other that they will make their dreams come true, and they encourage and support each other to do so. Influenced by her father, a blacksmith, she uses a large hammer as a weapon.

(voiced by: Minami Tanaka) – Resna’s best friend, she has dreamed of becoming a knight since she was a child. She and Resna have promised each other that they will make their dreams come true, and they encourage and support each other to do so. Influenced by her father, a blacksmith, she uses a large hammer as a weapon. ■■■■■■ / Roman (voiced by: Yuya Hirose) – Self-proclaimed “beautiful adventurer”, who met Resna at the capital. He seems interested in alchemy for some reason. Despite his cheerful nature he is very skilled as an adventurer.

(voiced by: Yuya Hirose) – Self-proclaimed “beautiful adventurer”, who met Resna at the capital. He seems interested in alchemy for some reason. Despite his cheerful nature he is very skilled as an adventurer. Saskia (voiced by: Mamiko Noto) – Mentor of Resna, who he met during one of his travels. With a very direct personality, he shows the more severe side of him when it comes to alchemy. She often doesn’t take care of herself, and it’s Resna who has to resolve these situations.

(voiced by: Mamiko Noto) – Mentor of Resna, who he met during one of his travels. With a very direct personality, he shows the more severe side of him when it comes to alchemy. She often doesn’t take care of herself, and it’s Resna who has to resolve these situations. Valeri (voiced by: Manami Numakura) – Warrior suffering from amnesia. Relying on her skills, she and Heidi take on many different types of jobs. She has no memory of her past, and she spends her days trying to figure out who she really is. She often gives in to pressure from others.

(voiced by: Manami Numakura) – Warrior suffering from amnesia. Relying on her skills, she and Heidi take on many different types of jobs. She has no memory of her past, and she spends her days trying to figure out who she really is. She often gives in to pressure from others. Heidi (voiced by: Naomi Ohzora) – Valeri’s adventure companion. She ended up in the capital after running away from some problems, and she works as an adventurer in order to earn enough money to straighten out her life. She is not very strong as a warrior, but she manages to support Valeri with her tactical skills.

(voiced by: Naomi Ohzora) – Valeri’s adventure companion. She ended up in the capital after running away from some problems, and she works as an adventurer in order to earn enough money to straighten out her life. She is not very strong as a warrior, but she manages to support Valeri with her tactical skills. Flocke Cerha (voiced by: Yuko Ono) – Jovial girl who runs a shop. She lives with Valeri and Heidi. She spends her days praying to the stars so that her parents, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances, can return.

(voiced by: Yuko Ono) – Jovial girl who runs a shop. She lives with Valeri and Heidi. She spends her days praying to the stars so that her parents, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances, can return. Lanze Dach (voiced by: Katsuyuki Konishi) – Alcohol-loving former pirate. He was very famous as a pirate, but after a certain incident he stopped his adventures and started drinking. Flocke takes care of him when she gets drunk, and he regards her as a real angel.

As previously anticipated within the game they will also return some of the most iconic protagonists of the franchise, you can find all the details in our previous article. We leave you now with a new cinematic trailer dedicated to the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Atelier Resleriana – Cinematic trailer

Source: KOEI TECMO Street Gematsu