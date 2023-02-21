KOEI TECMO GAMES And TASTE I am pleased to announce that Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburgremake of the very first chapter of the RPG saga Workshopwill be released worldwide from the next July 13th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch And pc Street Steam.

In Japan, the game will be released in both regular and limited editions premium boxes And Special Collection Box. There premium boxes will include an art book, a set of cards, a CD with a selection of the soundtrack called “1997 & 2023, while the Special Collection Box will include the same contents as the previous one, plus a B2 size fabric poster, a special data book, an acrylic diorama, and a set of 20 bookmarks.

Below we offer a general overview of the game, followed by some recently released trailers!

Overview Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg is a complete remake of the PlayStation classic that released way back in 1997. It’s an RPG that follows hopeless student Marie as she engages in alchemy, adventure, and completes requests as she aims to graduate within five years. New items Unlimited mode : play without the expiration of the five-year diploma.

: play without the expiration of the five-year diploma. Additional events : Discover new sides to each character through additional events.

: Discover new sides to each character through additional events. Tasks of Professor Ingrid: Tasks that act as a guide to completing the game, allowing you to quickly determine the answer to the recurring question “What should I do next?” when playing RPGs with this kind of freedom. Cast voice actors Marlon (Marie) – CV Haruna Ikezawa

(Marie) – CV Haruna Ikezawa Schia Donnerstag – CV Tsumugi Oosawa

– CV Tsumugi Oosawa Enderk Yard – CV Juurouta Kosugi

– CV Juurouta Kosugi Ingrid – CV Tsumugi Oosawa

– CV Tsumugi Oosawa Fairy – CV Tsumugi Oosawa

Source: KOEI TECMO GAMES, TASTE Street Gematsu