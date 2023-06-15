KOEI TECMO And TASTE have unveiled some novelties that we will find in Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg. In fact, within the game there will be unpublished contents designed specifically for the remake, such as events that will put the spotlight on all the protagonists not present in the original game. In this way we will also be able to get to know the characters introduced in the remake better.

But that’s not all. This new version of the game will also see the introduction of a PhotoMode thanks to which we will be able to create unforgettable shots. Photos can be embellished with stickers and special filtersand it will be possible to choose the pose and expressions of Marie and the other characters present.

Last, but not least, the presence of many Minigames. Not only will they be fun, but they will allow us to get valuable items for our adventure. Each minigame has been recreated to better fit the new platforms, and there will be six in all:

Punipuni Hammer

Golden Salmon Search

Catch Those Rats

Apple Rush

Treasure Hunt

Name Collector

I remind you that Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg will be available from July 13 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Source: KOEI TECMO Street Gematsu