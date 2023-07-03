KOEI TECMO GAMES And TASTE have shared a new trailer for Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburgwhich introduces the game mechanics by showcasing everything this remake has to offer.

We remind you that Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg will be available from next July 13th on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

The title will only be available in digital format, but you can find the physical version and limited editions at Bazaar-Bazaar. Using the discount code AKIBAGAMERS you will enjoy the 10% discount on the final price.

Atelier Marie Remake – How to play

