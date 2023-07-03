Publisher Koei Tecmo and development studio GUST have released a new trailer Of Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg which explains how to play to this highly anticipated Japanese RPG.

Basically, the movie introduces the player to the fundamental elements of alchemy, also explaining its fundamental systems, including those related to exploration and combat.

In the game there will also be a mode designed for total newbies, which will allow you to play in complete tranquility by simply following the story.

As visible from the video, the combat system it remained turn-based, with characters appearing on the battlefield and acting one at a time using their abilities.

As series wants, the part storytelling it will have a particular focus, with a lot of dialogue and a lot of funny situations, which is exactly what fans expect.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg will be released on July 13, 2023 on PC (only on Steam), PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.