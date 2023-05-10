The Chinese site Bahamut shared a 20-minute video showing us in action Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburgremake of the first episode of the RPG saga of TASTE. In the video we can see the opening sequence, mini-games, dialogues, shopping, gathering materials, fighting, alchemical synthesis and more.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg will be available from next July 13th all over the world on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. In Europe the title will be sold only in digital format.

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg – Gameplay

