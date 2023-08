KOEI TECMO GAMES And TASTE will soon announce a new episode of the series of Workshop. More precisely, the next Tuesday 8 August at 2.00pm, Italian time. It will be possible to follow the announcement live on YouTube via the embed found below.

After the release of Ryza 3 atelier And Atelier Marie Remakethis new episode could kick off a new trilogy for the series.

Source. KOEI TECMO GAMES Street Gematsu