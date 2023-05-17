The Police selected Major Ateeqa Musabah Al Dhaheri, as the first female member in the Maritime Rescue Department, to be assigned the duties of a “force duty officer” concerned with following up the progress of the security situation in the emirate, being present and supervising the command and control room, following up on all police stations, and communicating with various officers on duty in various sectors. Follow-up of important communications and emergency cases. Major Ateeqa Musabah Al Dhaheri revealed, in an interview with the “Security Patrol” of the Dubai Police, that she was drowned when she was 11 years old, and she did not practice swimming after that until she joined the women’s team to lead marine boats in the Dubai Police, as she is considered the first female officer to work in Marine Rescue Department. Al Dhaheri said that the female elements in the Dubai Police have proven their competence and distinction in work in all fields, including specialized fields, as a result of the training and field experience they gained through the training program prepared by experts and trainers. And she stated that she joined the Dubai Police in 1993, and carried out many tasks, including the chief of women’s arrest, and a women’s police official in the prosecution and courts station, and the women’s police official worked in the General Administration of Airports Security, and in the Ports Police Station in many tasks, including the Archives Division, And customer service, deputy head of the customer service department, head of the customer happiness department, a member and rapporteur of the Women’s Council, and the administrative supervisor of the women’s marine team. She explained that she had won nearly 85 achievements, distributed between a certificate of thanks, a badge of appreciation, decorations, an award, a medal and other honors, most notably winning the 21st Middle East Leadership Excellence Award in the category of female leadership in the police sector 2020 – first place, and the Director General Award in the category of best officer. Supervisory in the center 2020 – first place, Emirates Women Award for Distinguished Employee Category 2022 – second place, Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief Award for Excellence 2019, Commander-in-Chief Medal for the Ideal Mother – third place, and the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Program for Smart Government Award (Best Service Employee).