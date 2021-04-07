The giant and legendary video game company that reached its peak in the 1980s, has announced the creation of a dedicated games division, as well as a change of leadership in the company. This results in Atari will once again develop video games for consoles and PC, in addition to continuing to support its hardware, services and soon line of hotels.
The company has had a difficult life over the years, with competition in the video game sector stronger than ever, little by little it ran out of innovation and evolution, which meant having had multiple owners and the overcoming of a bankrupt bank in 2013. Despite all the above, the company today is looking forward to a better and solid future, announcing new business divisions.
Atari will once again develop video games for consoles and PC
On Tuesday, April 6, the company announced that it would restructure its operation into two divisions: Atari Gaming and Atari Blockchain. Together, the current CEO Frédéric Chesnais will leave office to focus one hundred percent on the Blockchain business, while Wade J. Rosen will replace him in the Gaming section. The operation is expected to take place in the coming weeks.
As reported VGC, the games division of Atari it will focus on retro games, specifically mobile titles, the VCS console and finally licensing. The company will continue to operate and develop mobile games, but also will move development to consoles and PC, to emphasize “revitalize classic Atari intellectual property for the modern age”, according to Atari herself. Furthermore, he adds that “These new releases will share the enjoyment of the classics, while presenting a meaningful campaign for single player, co-op / multiplayer and online play.”
Finally, the company said that they will grant creators the ability to design your own classic Atari games, with the goal of “facilitate the creation, sharing and playback of retro game content in the modern style ”. In addition to the above, they will continue to support their retro VCS console and They will expand the licensing business they are obtaining, to open Atari themed hotels and casinos.
Time will tell if these steps of the company that had an important weight in the beginning of the world of video games, manages to position itself again in this decade, delivering its value to both veteran and initiated players.
