Atari is a central company for the history of video games and has recently made a comeback by re-proposing systems and video games belonging to its past. The success of theAtari 2600+ will lead to the return of other classic systems in the future, such as the one already announced Atari 400 Mini and others.

This was declared by the CEO of Atari Wade Rosen speaking to Time Extension, evidently satisfied with the results: “We are really happy with the reception from the fans and the market. So there will certainly be other projects of the same type. We are also pleased about this because it fits perfectly with our DNA.”

Rosen did not provide details on which systems might be resurrected. We'll end up with a Atari Jaguar mini? Or with a new Lynx, perhaps this time with better performing batteries?