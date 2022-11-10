Atari announced the removal from sale on Steam and the closure of the collection community Atari Vault, in anticipation of the launch tomorrow 11 November 2022 of the new Atari 50 collection: The Anniversary Celebration. Obviously, those who own the first can continue to keep it on their account and download it in the future.

Obviously Atari wants to avoid any confusion, giving greater strength to the new product, but there are some issues that remain unresolved and that have not been explained by the concise message with the announcement of the news. The most thorny concerns the preservation of games, which should be one of the objectives of these operations.

Basically, Atari Vault offers a large amount of titles that are not featured in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, which after the disappearance of the collection will no longer be available except through emulation. The list is really long:

Arcade:

Atari Baseball

Atari Basketball

Atari Football

Atari Soccer

Avalanche

Canyon Bomber

Destroyer

Dominos

Montecarlo

Pool Shark

Red Baron

Skydiver

Sprint 2

Super Bug

Atari 2600:

A Game of Concentration

Adventure II

Air Raiders

Aquaventure

Armor Ambush

Astroblast

Atari Video Cube

Backgammon

Basketball

Blackjack

Bowling

Brain Games

Casino

Championship Soccer

Circus Atari

Codebreaker

Dark Cavern

Desert Falcon

Double Dunk

Flag Capture

Football

Frog Pond

Frogs and Flies

Golf

Hangman

Holey Moley

Home Run

Human Cannonball

Maze Craze

Miniature Golf

Motorodeo

Night Driver

Off the Wall

Pong Sports

Race

Radar Lock

Return to Haunted House

Save Mary

Sea Battle

Sentinel

Sky Diver

Slot Machine

Slot Racers

Space Attack

Space War

Sprint Master

Star Raiders

Star Ship

Star Strike

Steeplechase

Stellar Track

Street Racer

Stunt Cycle

Submarine Commander

Super Baseball

Super Challenge Baseball

Super Challenge Football

Super Football

Swordfight

Tempest

Video Checkers

Video Chess

Pinball video

Wizard

Yars’ Return

Atari 5200:

Asteroids

Centipede

Countermeasure

Final Legacy

Micro-Gammon

Miniature Golf

Realsports Baseball

Realsports Basketball

Realsports Football

Realsports Soccer

Realsports Tennis

Xari Arena

Who knows if sooner or later some or all of these games will also be included in the new collection.