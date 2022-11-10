Atari announced the removal from sale on Steam and the closure of the collection community Atari Vault, in anticipation of the launch tomorrow 11 November 2022 of the new Atari 50 collection: The Anniversary Celebration. Obviously, those who own the first can continue to keep it on their account and download it in the future.
Obviously Atari wants to avoid any confusion, giving greater strength to the new product, but there are some issues that remain unresolved and that have not been explained by the concise message with the announcement of the news. The most thorny concerns the preservation of games, which should be one of the objectives of these operations.
Basically, Atari Vault offers a large amount of titles that are not featured in Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, which after the disappearance of the collection will no longer be available except through emulation. The list is really long:
Arcade:
- Atari Baseball
- Atari Basketball
- Atari Football
- Atari Soccer
- Avalanche
- Canyon Bomber
- Destroyer
- Dominos
- Montecarlo
- Pool Shark
- Red Baron
- Skydiver
- Sprint 2
- Super Bug
Atari 2600:
- A Game of Concentration
- Adventure II
- Air Raiders
- Aquaventure
- Armor Ambush
- Astroblast
- Atari Video Cube
- Backgammon
- Basketball
- Blackjack
- Bowling
- Brain Games
- Casino
- Championship Soccer
- Circus Atari
- Codebreaker
- Dark Cavern
- Desert Falcon
- Double Dunk
- Flag Capture
- Football
- Frog Pond
- Frogs and Flies
- Golf
- Hangman
- Holey Moley
- Home Run
- Human Cannonball
- Maze Craze
- Miniature Golf
- Motorodeo
- Night Driver
- Off the Wall
- Pong Sports
- Race
- Radar Lock
- Return to Haunted House
- Save Mary
- Sea Battle
- Sentinel
- Sky Diver
- Slot Machine
- Slot Racers
- Space Attack
- Space War
- Sprint Master
- Star Raiders
- Star Ship
- Star Strike
- Steeplechase
- Stellar Track
- Street Racer
- Stunt Cycle
- Submarine Commander
- Super Baseball
- Super Challenge Baseball
- Super Challenge Football
- Super Football
- Swordfight
- Tempest
- Video Checkers
- Video Chess
- Pinball video
- Wizard
- Yars’ Return
Atari 5200:
- Asteroids
- Centipede
- Countermeasure
- Final Legacy
- Micro-Gammon
- Miniature Golf
- Realsports Baseball
- Realsports Basketball
- Realsports Football
- Realsports Soccer
- Realsports Tennis
- Xari Arena
Who knows if sooner or later some or all of these games will also be included in the new collection.
