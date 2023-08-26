Atari today announced the limited-edition Summer Camp Collection of Atari Club branded apparel and accessories. The collection celebrates the 1980s, when Atari ran summer camps for budding young computer programmers. The collection includes tees, tank tops, bags, hats and more. The Atari Summer Camp Collection will be available starting today for just two weeks at atari.com. Coinciding with the launch of the Summer Camp Collection, Atari has opened membership to the Atari Club. The Atari Club is a point of connection between Atari, fans and partners, where shared experiences are created and future projects are collaborated on. The goal of the Atari Club is to create opportunities to engage in new ways and to infuse elements of gaming culture into everyday experiences. “We are thrilled to share this collection that celebrates the generation of young developers who were inspired by the emergence of the video game industry,” said Wade Rosen, president and CEO of Atari. “Atari fans can look forward to many more releases as we continue to explore Atari’s legacy while charting the path to the future.” Three exclusive items from the Summer Camp Collection will be available through the Coinbase OnChain summer program.The exclusive items can be purchased at onchainsummer.xyz until August 30, 2023.