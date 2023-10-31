The company states: “The acquisition of Digital Eclipse will allow Atari to expand its internal development capabilities and utilize Digital Eclipse’s industry-leading expertise and proprietary technology. By joining Atari, Digital Eclipse will grow its business and its capabilities by expanding its development capacity and access to world-class IP and will leverage Atari’s management expertise. With the addition of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios in May 2023, Atari will be able to further support her retro-focused growth strategy .”

Atari announced the acquisition of Digital Eclipse , a development studio founded in 1992 and focused on the digital restoration of classic video games. The operation was costly 6.5 million dollars , with another $13.5 million to be earned by the company based on future performance. Additionally, Atari purchased $2.5 million in Digital Eclipse stock. The operation will be completed within the next few days.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is one of Digital Eclipse’s products

Atari explains that: “Digital Eclipse is a video game development studio dedicated to conservation of videogame heritage and to the telling of gaming history through archive publications and interactive documentaries. Digital Eclipse pioneered commercial video game emulation long before it became a common concept, and today Digital Eclipse is one of the few development studios recognized as a leader in retro game development.”

“THE recent Digital Eclipse projects include Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary, Mega Man Legacy Collection, SNK 40th Anniversary Collection, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and Disney Classic Games Collection, all of which have sold millions of units and been critically acclaimed. Most recently, Digital Eclipse developed the Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection, which has been called the “new gold standard” for game compilations and was one of the top-rated titles of 2022. Digital’s most recent projects Eclipse include the launch of The Making of Karateka and Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord in Early Access on Steam.”

“Since its inception, Digital Eclipse has produced over 250 games and has developed long-standing relationships with the industry’s leading publishing and development partners to deliver extraordinary video games and collections. Thanks to its innovative proprietary technology, Digital Eclipse now leads this category in sales, critical reception and innovation.”

Wade Rosen, President and CEO of Ataricommented: “Digital Eclipse is the best in the world at what they do. They have a deep love and respect for the history of the games industry and are renowned for developing critically acclaimed projects based on historic franchises. Digital Eclipse, along with Nightdive, is perfectly aligned with Atari’s DNA and new purpose. I’m personally excited to see where we can push the boundaries of retro innovation together.”

Andrew Ayre, Chief Executive Officercommented: “Atari and Digital Eclipse share the same ethos when it comes to celebrating and preserving gaming history. It’s an exciting partnership and I’m sure this will serve Digital Eclipse and our fans as we grow our business and expand our capabilities.”

Mike Mika, President and Creative Directorcommented: “Our experience collaborating on Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration was eye-opening. The trust Atari has shown in our team and the obvious love and respect for each other’s content has allowed us to produce something truly remarkable I know that Atari will continue to support our approach and that we will bring fans exciting new projects for years to come.”