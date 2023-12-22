Ataria historic brand in the gaming industry, announced that it has reached an agreement with the publisher tinyBuild for theinvestment two million dollars. They will be part of the capital increase announced by tinyBuild, as well as oxygen for a company that in recent years has gone through a major crisis, from which it has not yet emerged.

Wade Rosenpresident and CEO of Atari, commented: “tinyBuild is an extraordinary company, with industry-leading games and a broad audience of fans. Atari is excited to participate in the capital raise as tinyBuild's vision of the indie gaming market is in line with Atari's long-term vision.”

“We are pleased to welcome Atari as a strategic investor in tinyBuild. Atari is a timeless brand and its support underpins our current strategic plan,” said Alex NichiporchikCEO of tinyBuild.