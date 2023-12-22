Ataria historic brand in the gaming industry, announced that it has reached an agreement with the publisher tinyBuild for theinvestment two million dollars. They will be part of the capital increase announced by tinyBuild, as well as oxygen for a company that in recent years has gone through a major crisis, from which it has not yet emerged.
Wade Rosenpresident and CEO of Atari, commented: “tinyBuild is an extraordinary company, with industry-leading games and a broad audience of fans. Atari is excited to participate in the capital raise as tinyBuild's vision of the indie gaming market is in line with Atari's long-term vision.”
“We are pleased to welcome Atari as a strategic investor in tinyBuild. Atari is a timeless brand and its support underpins our current strategic plan,” said Alex NichiporchikCEO of tinyBuild.
The tinyBuild strategy
tinyBuild announced on December 21, 2023 its intention to proceed with a capital increase of US$14 million through the issuance of new ordinary shares.
The capital increase announced by tinyBuild and Atari's participation remain conditional on the approval of the shareholders of tinyBuild at a meeting scheduled for January 18, 2024. Following shareholder approval and completion of the capital raise, Atari will own approximately 7.5% of the share capital of tinyBuild.
