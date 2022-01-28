On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Atari the company’s NFTs are about to be launched.

Produced by Republic Realm, developers active in the metaverse and in the NFT ecosystem, the “GFT“are NFTs that can be gifted with a specific” surprise “inside.

There are 10 GFTs available in the Atari collection inspired by its 50 years in the gaming industry, with some rarer than others.

According to the roadmap on the collection website, GFTs will be discarded on a specific date when users will find out if the items within are “common”, “rare” or “epic”.

Essentially, this seems to combine two of the most talked about trends in video games: NFT and lootbox.

“What better way to commemorate Atari’s 50th anniversary than to usher in a new era of technological innovation while honoring the brand that launched the modern video game industry?” he has declared Wade Rosen, CEO of Atari.

Janine Yorio, CEO of Republic Realm, describes GFTs “like the next generation Hallmark Cards, a more exciting and meaningful gift than a greeting card or gift certificate“.

The Atari GFT Commemorative Collection will be available on February 1st.

