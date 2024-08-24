Plaion and Atari have announced Atari 7800+a new retro console that represents a very faithful re-edition of the original of the same name, one of the most famous consoles of the company in question, originally released in the 80s and now destined to return as shown in the trailer with details like price and games.

As announced in recent days, the confirmation of a new retro console from Atari has arrived, right in the days of Gamescom 2024. Atari 7800+ has the release date set for November 29th and will be available at a price of 119.99 euros, including the title Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, sequel to Crystal Castles, with pre-orders already open on the official website at this address.

The console in question looks very similar to the original, but has some technological advances such as a USB socket for power and an HDMI port for connection to modern displays as well as a cartridge slot compatible with Atari 7800 and Atari 2600 titles.