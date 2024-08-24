Plaion and Atari have announced Atari 7800+a new retro console that represents a very faithful re-edition of the original of the same name, one of the most famous consoles of the company in question, originally released in the 80s and now destined to return as shown in the trailer with details like price and games.
As announced in recent days, the confirmation of a new retro console from Atari has arrived, right in the days of Gamescom 2024. Atari 7800+ has the release date set for November 29th and will be available at a price of 119.99 euros, including the title Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, sequel to Crystal Castles, with pre-orders already open on the official website at this address.
The console in question looks very similar to the original, but has some technological advances such as a USB socket for power and an HDMI port for connection to modern displays as well as a cartridge slot compatible with Atari 7800 and Atari 2600 titles.
Games for Atari 7800+ and 2600+
Also included in the package is the CX 78+ wireless controllerwhich also takes up the typical shape of the original but with wireless connectivity.
On November 29, Plaion will also launch two new Solus controllers, the CX40+ Wireless Joystick (€34.99) and the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad (€34.99).
Also on launch day, November 29, six games are expected to arrive for the Atari 7800+:
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Bounty Bob Strikes Back
- Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest
- Berzerk
- Frenzy
- Space Duel
In addition to four other games for the Atari 2600+, namely:
- Caverns of Mars
- Epyx Game Collection
- M Network Collection
- RealSportsCollection
