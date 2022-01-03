At present there is a lot of interest about blockchain or blockchain, a technology widely used in cryptocurrencies such as the Bitcoin. There is a lot to explore about it but Atari earlier it announced its participation in this new form of business.

Since December 2018 he signed an agreement with the company Animoca Brands. Under this alliance this company will create versions blockchain of two of his mobile titles.

Atari signed an agreement with Animoca Brands

They were about RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch Y Goon squad, published worldwide with the exception of Taiwan, Macao, China and Hong Kong. On that occasion the president of Atari, Frédéric Chesnaiyes, he made some comments about it.

Started by saying ‘We are proud and delighted to enter into this long-term strategic relationship with Animoca Brands’. There was great expectation for the agreement signed that time.

Square Enix will bet on NFTs during 2022

Chesnais continued with ‘it also lets us become shareholders of one of the most exciting innovators in the decentralized gaming world’.

This executive ended by saying ‘We hope this agreement will pave the way for further cooperation on other Atari products’.

For what has been released the versions blockchain of the games would also include tokens non-expendable or NFT. The agreement reached was beneficial for both parties.

Things seem to evolve very well

Animoca obtained the rights to publish the games of Atari with a minimum future payment of $ 250 thousand dollars, which would be given through the company’s shares.

He would also share in the proceeds when these titles crossed $ 5 million. The agreement expires on March 31, 2022, so it is likely that these companies will evaluate whether they will continue with their business relationship or decide to go their way. It is something that remains to be seen.

While this was going on Atari took several steps towards what is blockchain Y NFT. In 2020 it was launched Atari Token, the company’s cryptocurrency in partnership with ICICB Group.

In April of last year the company was restructured, creating a division focused on video games and another on blockchain and associated businesses. Animoca Brands continues to grow and invests in more businesses related to this technology. It seems that he is confident in his future.

