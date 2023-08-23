Atari and PLAION have announced the Atari 2600+a “faithful and modern recreation” of the classic console that is scheduled for release on November 17, 2023 at a price of $129.99 dollars, and that will include a cartridge with 10 games and a controller CX40+ Joystick. He Atari 2600+ It’s already available for pre-order right now, and it also boasts quality of life features like output HDMIfeeding USB and multiple screen resolutions.

As for the games, they will come in a single cartridge and will include Adventure, Combat, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, Realsports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball and Yars’ Revenge. Oh, and don’t worry, he Atari 2600+ will be backwards compatible with “hundreds of original games from Atari 2600 and 7800“.

The team behind Atari 2600+ took the responsibility to make sure that this recreation of the Atari 2600+ be as faithful as possible to the original. That means fans can rest easy knowing it’ll feel exactly the same when they flick the joystick, the metal switches will feel just as they remember them, and of course, it’ll have that authentic wood-look front panel.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Stick Control CX-30 with a 4-in-1 multigame cartridge will be available for $39.99. The included games will be Breakout, Canyon Bomber, Night Driver and Video Olympics. In addition, the Joystick CX-40 It will be available as a stand-alone product for $24.99.

Additional titles will be available at launch. Atari 2600+as Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr Run and Jumpfor $29.99 each.

“Preserving classic games is a priority for Atariand the launch of Atari 2600+ will make the hundreds of games Atari 2600 and 7800 released in the last 50 years are universally accessible,” said Wade Rosen, Atari Chairman and CEO. “The approach of PLAION in a quality recreation of iconic hardware from Atari made them the perfect partner to carry the Atari 2600+ to the market”.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Do you remember when you wanted to redesign the VCS and make it compatible with modern games… from Android? Well, it is clear that this is not going there and, I love it! Although I will surely play with it for 5 minutes and keep it in its box forever… or I will let it dust in a niche near my screen with other consoles like the classic Nintendo ones.