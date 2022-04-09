The story according to which at Atari it was spinning more than a few drugs, and in more than a few spans of time. To remove a doubt about the veracity of this story is Howard Scott Warshawauthor of various Atari productions such as the famous game on ET for Atari 2600.

In his book, “Once Upon Atari: How I made history by killing an industry”Warshaw not only comments on the rumors, but gives a definitive answer to the question as he talks about various events happening behind the scenes.

Warshaw writes clearly “That a lot of drugs were consumed in Atari. […] A great deal of different substances were consumed in a great many different ways by a great many people in various departments. […] Of course, they were all chemical drugs. “

Warshaw is keen to specify that not everyone has tried them all, but that anyway “At some point, any drug found someone who consumed it”. Certainly an extreme working culture, but the past is past and, like it or not, it is a piece of videogame history.

Source: Multiplayer.it