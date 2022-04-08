In Atari yes consumed any kind of drug. The news is not new, but it is interesting to report how Howard Scott Warshaw, author of Yars’ Revenge, Raiders of the Lost Ark and the infamous ET: The Extra-Terrestrial, confirmed it in his own way in the book. Once Upon Atari: How I made history by killing an industrypublished in 2020 and passed a bit under silence, but really interesting.

In the volume, which aims to reconstruct the reasons behind theAtari Crash and to tell about the corporate culture of Atari in the years in which he was in the company (in the post Bushnell era), Warshaw describes on several occasions some of the follies that took place in the offices of the same.

One of the most enduring myths related to the Atari one, very different from the current one, concerned the great use of drugs, confirmed by multiple sources and which Warshaw tells thus:

“There has always been a heated discussion about drug use within Atari. I want to put an end to the chatter about it once and for all, assuring you that a lot of drugs were consumed in Atari. Not all of them, there were those who abstained and those who were lenient, but a great deal of different substances were consumed in a great many different ways by a great many people in various departments. No drug was consumed by everyone and no one tried all drugs, but at some point any drug found someone to use it. Of course, they were all chemical drugs.“

Reading these words doesn’t make you want to brush up on the Atari 2600? Maybe not with the nose …