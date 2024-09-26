Atari has Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration’s first DLC releaseda documentary about its history made by Digital Eclipse that also includes a large selection of games from the company’s past. The DLC it’s called “The Wider World of Atari”costs 7.79 euros and adds a total of 19 new games, including classics like Berzerk and Atari Football.
A new timeline is also introduced, with eight video segments that tell Al Alcorn’s story of creating Breakout, show the search for extremely rare prototypes, and showcase the work of artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the famous Atari Fuji logo. Other new features include the introduction of the editor for Neo Breakout and the resolution of some residual bugs.
The new games
Let’s take a look at the list of games that have been added with the DLC, but not before seeing the launch trailer.
- Atari Video Cube, Atari 2600, 1982
- Berzerk, Atari 2600, 1982
- Berzerk: Voice Enhanced, Atari 2600, 2023
- Desert Falcon, Atari 2600, 1987
- Off the Wall, Atari 2600, 1989
- Sky Diver, Atari 2600, 1978
- Steeplechase, Atari 2600, 1981
- Stellar Track, Atari 2600, 1980
- Submarine Commander, Atari 2600, 1982
- Berzerk, Atari 5200, 1983
- Avalanche, Arcade, 1978
- Berzerk, Arcade, 1980
- Destroyer, Arcade, 1977
- Football, Arcade, 1978
- Frenzy, Arcade, 1982
- Red Baron, Arcade, 1981
- Skydiver, Arcade, 1978
- Super Bug, Arcade, 1977
- Avalanche, Atari 8-bit, 1981
Of course, to install The Wider World of Atari you must own the base game. Atari also specified that this is the first content pack, with more to come in the future.
