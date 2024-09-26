Atari has Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration’s first DLC releaseda documentary about its history made by Digital Eclipse that also includes a large selection of games from the company’s past. The DLC it’s called “The Wider World of Atari”costs 7.79 euros and adds a total of 19 new games, including classics like Berzerk and Atari Football.

A new timeline is also introduced, with eight video segments that tell Al Alcorn’s story of creating Breakout, show the search for extremely rare prototypes, and showcase the work of artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create the famous Atari Fuji logo. Other new features include the introduction of the editor for Neo Breakout and the resolution of some residual bugs.