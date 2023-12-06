Atari and Digital Eclipse have announced the publication ofupdate of the anthological collection Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration which adds twelve games for free to those already available.

It is a heterogeneous selection, which includes commercial games and some of the most famous homebrews made by the community for Atari 2600. There are also prototypes, i.e. games that never reached the market, such as Aquaventure and Save Mary.