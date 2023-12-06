Atari and Digital Eclipse have announced the publication ofupdate of the anthological collection Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration which adds twelve games for free to those already available.
It is a heterogeneous selection, which includes commercial games and some of the most famous homebrews made by the community for Atari 2600. There are also prototypes, i.e. games that never reached the market, such as Aquaventure and Save Mary.
Games added
Here is thecomplete list of the games added with the update:
- Adventure II (homebrew) 2600
- Bowling 2600
- Double Dunk 2600
- Maze Craze 2600
- Miniature Golf 2600
- MotoRodeo 2600
- Aquaventure (prototype) 2600
- Save Mary (prototype) 2600
- Super Football 2600
- Return to Haunted House (homebrew) 2600
- Circus Atari 2600
- Warbirds Lynx
Atari he also promised that further free updates will arrive in the future, which will further expand the collection’s titles and add interviews and behind the scenes of the company’s history.
The free Atari 50: The Anniversary Collection update is available for all versions of the game: Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X|S, PlayStation 4|5, Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.
#Atari #Anniversary #Celebration #update #adds #twelve #games