Collection Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration has a release date official: November 11, 2022. A trailer has also been released that shows a welcome novelty, namely the presence of games released only on Atari Jaguar. We can see it below.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is therefore becoming more and more interesting, considering that it seems to want to be a complete anthology of the history of Atari, which includes games, interviews and more than a hundred classic games. Considering that the foundation of thevideo game industryyou will understand how attractive everything can be for fans of the medium in its widest dimension.

The heart of the Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will be one interactive timeline, from which the various contents ordered in chronological order will be accessible, to contextualize them historically. The platforms considered are many: the company’s historic coin ops (Pong is inevitable), the Atari 2600, Atari 5200 and Atari 7800 consoles, the company’s 8-bit computers. For the first time there will also be games of the Atari Lynx and the Jaguar, the unfortunate console that ended an era.

They will also be included six new games: Swordquest: AirWorld, the new chapter of Tod Frye’s Swordquest series developed by Digital Eclipse, the software house that is also taking care of the collection as a whole; Haunted Houses, the father of survival horror returns in 3D in a version in voxel graphics; VCTR-SCTR, a celebratory title that mixes the gameplay of various Atari classics based on vector graphics, such as Asteroids, Tempest and more; Neo Breakout, reinterpretation of another classic that is combined with Pong, with modern graphics; Yars’ Revenge Reimagine, the classic for Atari 2600 with redone graphics.