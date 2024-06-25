Publisher Atari and development studio Digital Eclipse have announced Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC (Steam). It will be available starting October 25, 2024 and will add 39 games and two new timelines to the encyclopedic collection, completing what is already an excellent job.

Lots of new content

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Expanded Edition will be available in digital format, but on PS5 and Nintendo Switch it will be possible to purchase a physical edition for €39.99, or the SteelBook edition for €49.99. The second will also include Atari-related cards, plaques featuring the logos of some of the most important games in the company’s history, a replica of Al Alcorn’s business card from the days when Atari was still called Syzygy Co. And, of course, the SteelBook package.

The physical edition of the collection

Those who already own Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration will continue download the new content in the form of DLCthe price of which is not yet known.

As for the new timelines, new interviews and new historical documents are promised, which will enrich the experience offered by Digital Eclipse. Among the contents added there will be an in-depth look at Berzerk, one on the artist Evelyn Seto, who helped create Atari’s “Fuji” logo, an interview with Al Alcorn on the birth of Breakout and a chapter dedicated to fans who are contributing to the preservation of Atari’s history.

The other timeline will be dedicated to the first console war, the one between the Atari 2600 and Mattel’s Intellivision, with interviews with Dan Daglow, the console manager, the programmer Jane Terjung, the great David Crane (one of the founders of Activision , as well as ex-Atari) and many other contents. Note that Atari recently acquired Intellivision, which fully justifies this valuable addition.