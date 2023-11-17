Plaion, a company specializing in the development and publishing of video games, in collaboration with Atari, a well-known manufacturer of interactive entertainment, recently announced the availability of the Atari 2600+, a modernized and faithful version of the original console introduced in 1980. The new version of the Atari 2600 is accompanied by the launch of three additional accessories: The CX78+ Gamepad, designed to support the 7800’s two-button gaming, a CX30+ Paddle Pack, and an extension cable for accessories. Furthermore, four more games will be launched for the 7800/2600 consoles in 2024. Important news for fans of retro games is the compatibility of the new console with almost 99% of the original titles, tested on around 600 games. An updated list of compatible titles is available on the official Atari website.

The Atari 2600+ offers gamers a nostalgic experience, including ten of Atari’s most popular video games, such as Adventure and Missile Command. The console was crafted using modern technologies to faithfully replicate the original Atari 2600’s four-switch system. Plus, for an authentic retro experience, The CX40+ Joystick Controller is included, a faithful replica of the original Atari 2600 joystick. For enthusiasts, various accessories are commercially available such as the CX-30 Paddle Controller with a 4-in-1 multigame cartridge, a CX-40 Joystick and two games, Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr. Run and Jump.