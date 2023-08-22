Plaion and Atari have announced the Atari 2600+, a modern and faithful reproduction of the pioneering console that first appeared in 1980. It will be available worldwide on November 17, 2023 at a price of €119.99. Releasing ten of the most popular video games in Atari history, including Adventure and Missile Command, the Atari 2600+ includes the CX40+ Joystick Controller, recreated with the same dimensions and layout as the original Atari 2600 Joystick. Plaion and Atari also announce the availability of the CX-30 Paddle controller with 4-in-1 multigame cartridge at the price of 34.99 euros. The CX-40 Joystick will also be sold individually at the price of 22.99 euros. Other launch titles, including Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr. Run and Jump cartridges, will be available for the Atari 2600+ at a price of €29.99. “Preserving classic games is a top priority for Atari, and the release of the Atari 2600+ will make the hundreds of Atari 2600 and 7800 games released over the past 50 years universally accessible,” said Wade Rosen, president and CEO of Atari. “PLAION’s approach to quality reproduction of iconic Atari hardware made them the perfect partner to bring the Atari 2600+ to market.”