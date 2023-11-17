Atari 2600+ available from today, with all its 70s charm

PLAION and Atari have announced the availability of Atari 2600+, the retro console that faithfully recreates one of the first consoles in the history of video games, certainly the most important among those of the origins. It can be purchased at price recommended €119.99.

To celebrate and at the same time to demonstrate the seriousness of the project, they were announced three accessories for the console: the CX78+ Gamepad (which supports two-button 7800 games), a stand-alone CX30+ Paddle Pack, and an extension cable for accessories. Additionally, four more games for 7800/2600 will be launched in early 2024.

In short, it seems that Atari sees this revival as a long-term product, characterized by a compatibility almost complete with games from the old console and the Atari 7800. We are talking about 99% of the original usable games. In any case, a long list has been drawn up for the complete list of compatible games, which you can consult by clicking here.