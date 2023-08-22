Atari 2600+ includes a CX40+ Joystick, recreated with the same features as the original, and also a 10 games , chosen from the most famous of Atari: Adventure, Combat, Dodge ‘Em, Haunted House, Maze Craze, Missile Command, RealSports Volleyball, Surround, Video Pinball and Yars’ Revenge. Also included in the box is an HDMI cable and a USB-C cable for charging.

Atari and Plaion have announced the Atari 2600+ , a new retro-console that allows you to play Atari 2600 and Atari 7800 games on cartridge. Currently the product is available worldwide from from 17 November 2023 at the price of 119.99 euros . For now, the Italian retailers have not been indicated. In the USA it will be available directly on the Atari website.

The trailer and games for now on sale for Atari 2600+

In addition to the Atari 2600+, Atari and Plaion have also announced that it will be possible to purchase the CX-30 Paddle controller with 4-in-1 multigame cartridge at the price of 34.99 euros. Also, if you want a second CX-40 Joystick (one is included with the console) you can buy it individually for €22.90.

Together with the console, the cartridges of Berzerk Enhanced Edition and Mr. Run and Jumpboth priced at €29.99.

Ben Jones, Commercial Director of Retro at PLAION said, “We are thrilled to partner with Atari to bring back the Atari 2600 and help meet the growing consumer demand for retro gaming hardware. For gamers who remember the thrill of playing at home for the first time with arcade games, the Atari 2600+ will be a step back in time. For everyone else, it’s all about timeless fun and the chance to experience a golden age of gaming in unmistakable Atari style.”