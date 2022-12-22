There’s something odd about the house. If a mess is made, it will be gone the next day, as if by magic. A dirty stain, from a brown-grey cocktail of water and cigarette ash, spilled on the white carpet: without a trace. “Not even a memory of a stain.” If you didn’t know any better, you might think it was Fiona, the virtual assistant who follows everyone’s steps and makes inadvertent attempts to “connect” in her tinny voice.

Is it haunted in the hypermodern, but ironically cosily named villa In ‘t huuske? That becomes more and more plausible in Sonny’s head, in the new novella As high as the sun wasthe second prose work of Simone Atangana Bekono (1991), who made an impression with the coming-of-age novel Confrontations (2020). Now she devoted herself to another rather specific genre, the southern goth. She was able to indulge in that tradition: it became a macabre and ironic story on the border between realism and the supernatural, which cracks a hard nut about the social structures and mechanisms that already gripped the 19th-century American South: slavery, racism , the patriarchy.

That genre is still alive, or again – as those social subjects still/again do – and is everywhere hung with the present in the arts. Especially in the cinema, the genre seems to work well, think of the film for example Get Out (2017), the horror comedy by American director Jordan Peele. In it, a black photographer visits his white parents-in-law for the first time, who live in a remote country house, sleek and spotless, where the waiting staff are black, and cheerful to the point of delirious, and where the cellar is ominously locked. Strangeness quickly sets in: where it seems immaculate, something has in fact been polished away. That goes from bad to worse in the film, to downright absurd – where you laugh hollowly at the shock horror also gives a seriously uncomfortable aftertaste. Beneath the surface, behind the facade of the well-meaning white rich, racism is still brewing.

Obsessive friendship

Atangana Bekono blows the southern goth life in its own way by transposing it to the Dutch south of today – As high as the sun was appeared earlier this fall as ‘Brabants Boek Present’. A daring, stimulating gift, because the province does not get off very well.

There in the south of the Netherlands is that possibly bewitched villa, in the native village of artist Sonny, where she retreats after a failed writer’s residency and comes to spend a hot summer in idleness. Nothing crazy. “Just sober work and therapy,” she tells herself. “Just those two things: work and therapy.” But then a message pops in from Myrthe, an old school friend with whom the friendship was once obsessive and rather unsafe (they were ‘in love with their friendship’ but there were also ‘suffocating quarrels’ and ’embarrassed touches’) but with whom the contact was also abruptly broken. That history seems forgotten: Myrthe invites Sonny to come and stay and do what she wants in the luxury and air conditioning. ‘She would bring her camera, photograph the residential area’, for an art project, she thinks: ‘It could be about class in Brabant, femininity, the landscape. An experimental project, raw, honest, abrasive, blablabla.’

In this way, too, she can escape from the rushing life, from the pressure to grab her ‘momentum’ as an artist and take her fate back into her own hands. Everything so as not to ‘disappear’, the word that haunts Sonny, although it remains unclear what exactly she fears. She is afraid of losing herself to ‘the dark’ by surrendering herself to her art – something like that. That feeling of vanishing is as recognizable (in a millennial artist persona, and one could also relate to it the rapid success of Atangana Bekono himself) and slightly voodoo-esque, supernatural. This makes it just vague and concrete enough to give the novella a convincing emotional core – and enough mystery.

Cold opulence

Because it won’t really be a working holiday, but rather a deep dive into her own disorientation. The self-sufficient house also guarantees an infinitely replenishing supply of wine, which ensures debauched nights, wild nightmares and disruptive hangovers – Sonny plays the animal with abandon, and on top of that comes the strangeness that the talking, self-repairing house arouses.

Atangana Bekono turns it all on nice and bold, with scary echoes in the hallway (“The sound reminded Sonny of cold fingers curling around a wrist”) and the house offering a menacing appearance (“bulging and fierce it is opposite her. Challenges her”). Those descriptions might have been a little less, but oh well, that lavishness fits the genre, that multiplicity has a function: Sonny also gets overwhelmed. ‘But it’s not bad to lose a little bit of yourself now and then, Sonny comforts herself immediately, that’s not bad at all,’ Atangana Bekono notes. The reader may disagree at will.

If only because you can wonder if Sonny is losing ‘something small’: the threat is becoming ubiquitous, and also seems to be aimed specifically at her. It doesn’t say so in so many words, but Sonny’s parents spend the summer with her father’s Cape Verdean family, so she is probably not as white as the people from Brabant around her – when she goes down the street in the village she is checked, if she takes pictures of the cold opulence (still that art project, ‘honest, abrasive, blah blah blah’), she is called a ‘cheeky monkey’.

Who sucks up the mess?

No wonder she feels herself the blemish in the midst of the blemish – like something to be polished away. “Whatever sucks up life here protects the house. It’s working with Sonny’s dark.” But does she see things right? Who exactly sucks up the life here, who pretends the mess doesn’t exist? The denouement, which gives those questions a surprising and powerful twist, brings As high as the sun was back again to the social reality that was present in the background – of the xenophobic south. With that, Atangana Bekono’s novella makes an extra impression at the end, by cleverly and idiosyncratically deploying the expectations that the genre arouses.

Except on Get Out cries the Korean Oscar winner at the end Parasite (2019) in memory, and also called the new film Triangle of Sadness (2022): darkly comical, somewhat delirious narratives that took on just the right form to address social themes sharply, wryly and confrontationally. As high as the sun was may seem like a modest novella, but it is one of the very few works from this year’s Dutch literature that fit into that list.

Simone Atangana Bekono: As high as the sun was. De Arbeiderspers, 96 pp. €16.99 ●●●●●