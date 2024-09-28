The fights that took place this Thursday between National and Junior fans at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, will have an immediate consequence: the Mayor’s Office of Medellín It will not rent the sports venue for two dates and border closures for the remainder of the year and for 2025.

The mayor of Medellín, Federico Gutiérrez, when announcing the measures of the Medellín Local Soccer Commission, stated that what happened is “unacceptable” and are acts of “delinquents”, “criminals” and not of fans of soccer teams.

“Do not continue hiding behind the fact that you are fans of one team or another, and that is how they have to be treated and persecuted,” said Gutiérrez.

In addition, the Commission decided the additional closure for two dates for the north stand and the prohibition ofThe entry of ‘rags’ (flags) for the north stand, during the remainder of this year.

The mayor reported that of the 25 injured people left by the fights, two are struggling between life and death.

Gutiérrez added that through the different videos on social networks and the media, the protagonists of the fights will be identified and prosecuted.

However, authorities have already identified ten of the men who caused the riots. The mayor showed them on his social network account X. “Help us identify them. These are some of those responsible for the violence generated yesterday in the stadium in Medellín during the Nacional vs Junior match. “They must be individualized and prosecuted for intimidation, threats and some for attempted murder,” the mayor wrote.

🚨They are not fans, they are criminals.

Help us identify them. These are some of those responsible for the violence generated yesterday in the stadium in Medellín during the Nacional vs Junior match. They must be individualized and prosecuted for intimidation, threats and some… pic.twitter.com/Wj9unFSwjY — Fico Gutiérrez (@FicoGutierrez) September 27, 2024

The Mayor stressed that the municipal administration will offer a recompensates for information that allows the capture of those people.

