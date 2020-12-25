Today Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari is Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. Vajpayee became the Prime Minister of India thrice. However, his first two terms were quite short, one of which was 13 days and the other was 13 months. When he became PM for the third time in 1999, he completed a 5-year term till 2004. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was very famous for his spot response. Often he used to stop speaking in front of his spot reply. During one such program, he surprised everyone when he said, “I am single, but not a bachelor.”Whenever a big person remains unmarried or decides to stay, then there is a lot of curiosity about this among the common people. They try to find out the reason behind it. Atal Bihari Vajpayee also remained unmarried for a lifetime. He often smiled at the question of not getting married, but once he stunned everyone with his spot response. Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee was once asked the question, why are you still a virgin? Vajpayee, famous for his spot response, said to the journalists that “I am unmarried but not a virgin”.

Vajpayee spoke to Nawaz Sharif many times during the Kargil war, revealed in the book

Many stories of Atal’s spot response are famous

There are many famous stories about Atal Bihari’s spot reply. On the terrorist camps in Pakistan, Atal had said – Neighbors say that one hand does not clap, we said that a pinch can be played. At the same time, a Pakistani minister once said that Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir. Atal Bihari Vajpayee responded that without Pakistan, India is incomplete. Once a journalist told Atal ji – There is a Vajpayee’s party in BJP, one is Advani’s party. Atal had said in a cautious manner, ‘I am not in any swamp, I feed my lotus in the swamp of others.’

BJP’s war room in Gwalior, no picture of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia!