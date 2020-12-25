Bateshwar station is in the ancestral village of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee of the country, all the stories related to his ancestral village are being mentioned. Among the stories related to the life of Atal, the stories of his ancestral village Bateshwar started, then a reference came to the railway station which was called Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Dream Project. Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dream was fulfilled by the Modi government, but the railway station which Atal used to call his dream project … Today its real reality is completely different.A railway station has been built in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s native village Bateshwar, but neither a train stops here nor does an employee work here. The team of Navbharat Times On Atal ji’s birth anniversary, the reality of his ancestral village was revealed. Railway officials say that the proposals have been sent and the situation there will be improved in the coming time. Let me tell you that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had a dream to stop the train in his native village Bateshwar.

Station foundation laid in 1999

He laid the foundation for realizing his dream as the foundation stone of the railway line at the summit meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf on 6 April 1999. After this, the issue of change of government was put on hold and when Prime Minister Narendra Modi took power If possible, this project once again got wings and on 24 December 2015, the then Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Bateshwar station. During this, the minister also flagged off the train here. The curiosity of the people was worth seeing when the train arrived in the village for the first time. One could travel from Agra to Etawah on this route. After this, for some time the conditions of the station were fine, but then the railway forgot it.

Proposal only on paper?

Today the situation is that for a long time there is not a single employee here. The station master’s room remains open and not a single ticket has been sold here for years. Villagers say that there is no water system here. People say that if there is no employee, then who will sell the tickets? On the question of the station’s plight, senior DCM Ashutosh Singh says that the railway is working for out-standing stations. Ramp, electricity and water arrangements have been proposed for disabled passengers at the station. There is currently no train stoppage here. When the Agra Etawah DMU starts running, the ticket sales will be started there.