Ceccherini, the own goal of Koopmeiners and Scalvini set the score of a match dominated by the Venetians. Goddess increasingly distant from Europe

It could have been a lot, it will probably be nothing. We are talking about the season of Atalanta, who after having greeted the Europa League also lost 2-1 at home with an extraordinary Verona, moving away from the Europe area. Gasperini’s team, as well as being a little involved on a technical level, also seems a little emotionally discharged after seeing all the seasonal goals fade. On the other hand, Verona is excellent: he could have left the championship with his head no longer having great goals, but he continues to play great matches.

THE MATCH – The first ring is from Atalanta, but Montipò overcomes on the left of Malinovskyi who had missed Casale after the assist from Zapata. It looks like the usual Atalanta model departure from the good times, but it’s a flash in the pan. Verona grows, takes the field and puts Gasperini’s team in crisis. The post saves Musso on Lazovic’s cut for Faraoni, Caprari pinches the crossbar on a free kick and Musso is careful on Simeone. The topic of the uncertain Piccinini does not help Atalanta: the second yellow to Gunter is clearer than the polar light in mid-June, but inexplicably remains in the referee’s pocket. So Tudor thinks about removing his pardoned stopper from the field, with Verona continuing to sting, despite Zapata touching the left-footed goal. And the goal at the end of the first half is the right reward: Caprari finds Simeone, who does not control well but then puts it in the head of Ceccherini, who accompanies the action and beats Musso. The linesman signals offside, promptly canceled by the Var.

ONLY VERONA – Gasp, who lost Malinovskyi through injury (badly) replaced by Miranchuk, tries to shake the Goddess with Djimsiti, Muriel and Pezzella, but the gap with Verona is accentuated: Ilic closes the one-two with Tameze, grace Musso but the rejected by the goalkeeper finds the unlucky rebound on Koopmeiners for an own goal of 2-0. Atalanta swerves: Lazovic the grace, Lasagna finds the post against Musso beaten.

PRIDE – When it seems all over, Atalanta finds a bit of pride: a sometimes irritating Muriel crosses for Scalvini’s head, the last jewel of an inexhaustible nursery. The young defender scores the first Serie A goal of a career that has everything to be really important and puts some spice in the end. But Zappacosta’s right ends high and Verona celebrates with full merit.

April 18, 2022 (change April 18, 2022 | 23:06)

