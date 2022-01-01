Atalanta has renewed the agreement with the 29-year-old Swiss midfielder Remo Freuler, now extended until June 30, 2024. A move made necessary also for the rumors of the departure rebounded in recent days: who was talking about the Bundesliga, who was from Rome with Mourinho that he would ask his executives. None of this will happen, because Freuler remains in Bergamo (he has also recently become a father), to Gasperini’s happiness.