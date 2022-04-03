Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Atalanta vs. Naples: Ospina and Muriel are starters, live

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
in Uncategorized
Louis Ferdinand Muriel

Luis Fernando Muriel, in the Europa League game.

Luis Fernando Muriel, in the Europa League game.

Key match in the Italian Serie A.

Colombian striker Duvan Zapata was once again on a squad list with Atalanta, for the match against Napoli in Serie A, after almost two months away from the pitch due to an injury to the left adductor. Zapata is back.

Zapata was injured on January 9 in his left leg and missed four games.

He returned to the field against Cagliari on February 6 but after 14 minutes he relapsed from his injury and had to retire.

Follow the match here.

