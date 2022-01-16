Monday, January 17, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Atalanta vs Inter, live, Muriel threatens the leader in Italy

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 16, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Louis Ferdinand Muriel

Luis Fernando Muriel, in action against Bologna.

Luis Fernando Muriel, in action against Bologna.

Match of the date 22 of the Serie A of Italy.

Atalanta receives in his fief the Inter de Milan, key match of date 22 of Serie A in Italy, this Sunday.

The Bergamo club is fourth in the standings, which gives it the option, for the time being, of being in the Champions League.

It may interest you: (

His rival in turn is the leader of the tournament, so the three points at stake are important.

Lineups:

Atalanta

Inter

Follow the match here.

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

.
#Atalanta #Inter #live #Muriel #threatens #leader #Italy

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post

Djokovic leaves Australia after cancellation of his visa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.