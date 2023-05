Atalanta beat Verona 3-1 in the match valid for the 36th day of Serie A 2022-2023. The players from Bergamo rise to 61 points, the Venetians remain third last at 30. Verona took the lead in the 11th minute through Lazovic. Atalanta equalized in the 22nd minute through Zappacosta and put the arrow in the second half with goals from Pasalic in the 52nd minute and Hojlund in the 62nd minute.