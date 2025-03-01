Follow the Football match between Atalanta and Venezia live
Generated by Besoccer
The encounter Atalanta – Venezia of series A, which is played at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia to 15:00 hours can be seen live through
Dazn
and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.
Atalanta – Venezia
Classification and statistics between Atalanta – Venezia
Atalanta arrives at the game after having faced the previous day at the
Empoli
while Venezia played its last game from Serie A
Lazio
. He Atalanta Currently occupies the position number 3 of series A with 55 points, while its rival, the
Veneziaoccupies the Post 19 With 18 points.
The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of the A series day, the Atalanta calendar, the Venezing Calendar and the statistics of the Series A. You can also consult the classification of the series A.
Show comments
{“Allowcomment”: “ALLOWED”, “ARTICLEID”: “ARTICLE-10405049”, “URL”: “https: //www.lavanguardia.com /Sports /f UTBOL /20250301 /25470 /ATALANTA-VENEZIA-SERIE-A-CA-EN-DIRECT-CTX.HTML “,” LIVEFYRE-URL “:” ARTICLE-10405049 “}
Loading next content …
#Atalanta #Venezia #26th #Day #football #match
Leave a Reply