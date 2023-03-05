The Piedmontese coach analyzed the 0-0 draw against the Lombard team led by Gasperini. Here are his statements to Dazn

A Subtle much more satisfied than last Sunday, the one seen tonight at the microphones of Dazn. The Friulian coach analyzed the match after the goalless draw that took place tonight at the Gewiss Stadium. Here are his words after the game.

A comment on this draw?

“Coming to play here in Bergamo is always difficult. Atalanta is a strong team that plays a beautiful football, fast and with high quality players. I think we deserved this draw. We were united and we defended with order, even creating some chances to take the lead in the first half. I liked the team. Whoever took over had the right mentality to go strong on all the balls”

Are you happy to have found the unbeaten run that was missing from Marassi’s victory?

“Obviously this is it Udinese that I like. During the week we analyzed the episodes that prevented us from winning the last few games, with a very direct and serene comparison. Today I saw that desire from everyone that I like: it is the We what matters is not the ego. This draw is a source of satisfaction for everyone.”

For the first time this season you went on the field without quality players from 1′, why? See also Setback in the future of Mbappé: his arrival at Real Madrid is in doubt

“Obviously I make assessments based on where I go to play. Today in Bergamo I needed this type of interpretation, because Atalanta is a team capable of crushing you. Pereyra he’s been battling muscle pain for three weeks and so I preferred to spare him at the beginning, to then keep him fresh in the final match, because he has the qualities to handle the ball in the decisive moments. Thauvin he is regaining his best form and therefore he too started from the bench. Arslan he started in order to have a more robust and more tactical midfield”.

The words of the master — Was it a choice to drop in the second half?

“For me, the physicality of Success and the speed of Beto in the first half they gave the Atalanta defense a lot of trouble. Then came a little tiredness for Isaac too. In attacking role I don’t have a striker with Nesto still injured. Obviously on the other side there is an Atalanta capable of inserting formidable players like Muriel. It was natural to stoop a little.”

How long until we see the real Thauvin? See also Stop to petrol and diesel cars, but the European Parliament helps heavy industries

“Florian is growing up in terms of intensity and numbers. He needs to find the competitive spirit of Serie A again. He’s a high-quality player, but there’s a difference that in two years in the Mexican league you’ll lose some pace. He works really hard in training, so I’m sure he’ll give us a big hand from now on.”

The bianconeri want to make the difference, but at the moment they can't get the victory.

March 4, 2023 (change March 4, 2023 | 20:48)

