Thirty million to West Ham and 2.6 to Gianluca who chooses Gasperini and disappoints Inzaghi. Now Marotta will focus on Balogun or Beto

Andrea Elefante-Davide Stoppini

Scamacca will play for the Nerazzurri next season. But it will be the Nerazzurri from Atalanta. So not that of Inter, as had been imagined until yesterday morning. When the Dea, who had already moved the day before, sank with a blitz, presenting an offer, both to West Ham and to the player, she turned the tables. The proposal from Bergamo to the English club: 25 million in a fixed amount, plus 5 in bonuses, plus a percentage of 10% on the possible future resale. In fact, Atalanta fully satisfied the requests of West Ham, who did not want to go below 30. But the proposal from Bergamo was not so different from the last one presented by Inter, with a raise that arrived yesterday around 2 pm, which he raised it up to 25 million + 4 bonus.

Flight and medical visits — Yesterday morning Scamacca had reiterated to Inter his willingness to play for Inzaghi next season, but during the day the orientation changed, until the scales were tipped towards Atalanta. And already today the player could reach Bergamo for the usual medical visits. An overbearing introduction, that of the Percassi club, which however had remained suspended for the whole afternoon: the Bergamo club as early as lunchtime, i.e. before Inter’s relaunch, was ready to welcome the player to the city by organizing a flight, both more after having had a formal OK to his proposal from West Ham. But after Inter’s counter-proposal, communications with both the English club and the centre-forward’s representatives were interrupted. Situation in some ways identical to that of Inter, which after reiterating that it did not want to deviate from its latest offer, closed communications in the early afternoon. See also Spezia Calcio, presented the new signing Salvatore Esposito

The will of the player — West Ham’s silence was motivated: the English club were fine with both offers, being practically identical beyond the fact that the bonuses offered by Atalanta were more easily pocketable. So the balance was in the hands of Scamacca. And in the end, his will was decisive, and not only because the salary proposed by Atalanta (2.6 million euros which with bonuses can exceed 3 million) was higher than that guaranteed by Inter. Zhang’s club had important cards to play: the esteem of Simone Inzaghi and the stage of the Champions League, compared to the guaranteed Europa League of Atalanta. But it wasn’t enough, to the disappointment of the Inter coach, who had put Scamacca at the top of his preferences.

The next goals — Inter is at this point displaced. Because Scamacca represented the ideal profile in terms of characteristics and economic compatibility, the one that brought the coach and management together to reinforce a department that today is made up of Lautaro, Thuram and Correa. Now Zhang’s club is forced to look around again. To start the casting again. There are two names in the front row and they are already known: Beto, for whom contacts with Udinese have already been established. He is the only player in the Italian league that Inter have targeted. Relations with the Friulian club are excellent, also cemented by the Samardzic deal. And the quotation is lower than that of Scamacca. However, the club’s favorite is Folarin Balogun. The American from Arsenal has always been in pole position in the approval of the managers. The chase had stopped after a confrontation with the coach on the attacker’s characteristics. Inzaghi wanted a more classic first striker: will he now change his orientation? In the event of a positive response, talks with the Gunners would restart. But Balogun’s valuation is even higher than Scamacca’s – 40 million. A greater investment would therefore be needed, possible only with Zhang’s approval. The profile of Alvaro Morata remains in the background. The Spaniard had been decisively excluded from the shortlist of eligible candidates, also due to age issues. But at this point it’s no longer right to eliminate him: it’s a remote possibility, also linked to the fact that Atletico Madrid drop their famous 21 million euro request. Other leads are linked to market scenarios that cannot be predicted today, or to players who are not transferable today but who change their point of view towards the end of the transfer market. But it is possible that at this point Inter will decide to wait before jumping in with decision on another goal. See also The 5 big names of Manchester United for the next market

here atalanta — The Atalanta blitz for a player who has always been esteemed in Bergamo and who intrigues Gasperini was inspired by football reasoning and supported by non-trivial economic arguments, given that after the sale of Hojlund and Boga, net of the expenses incurred for Touré and Bakker, the club’s cash availability is up to West Ham’s requirements. First consideration, let’s say of numerical opportunities: in January Gasperini will lose both Lookman and Touré for at least a month, in the African Cup with Nigeria and Mali: two cornerstones of the squad, the potential holders of the current attack. And therefore having the certainty of a center forward like Scamacca would reduce the handicap which will be related to at least 5-6 league games, plus the Italian Cup (and the Europa League resumes, with the “play-offs”, in mid-February). But there are also other numbers behind the search for another striker: those of the Nerazzurri attack in the last two seasons, especially the past one. In the three golden years of the Dea, from 2018 to 2021, the Gasp forwards scored 58, 68 and 59 goals in order, plus 14, 14 and 14 by the wingers (Castagne, Hateboer and Gosens). In 2021-22 and 2022-23 the balance has drastically changed, negative: 35 (plus two by Gosens) and 32 (plus two by Hateboer) striker goals. Considering that a strong investment has been made in Touré with eyes closed, in the belief that he will be able to have a return equal to that of Hojlund, but that the 21-year-old Malian is still a gamble still to be won, Atalanta has thought of Scamacca as a goal man capable of guaranteeing at least fifteen. And without exceeding the 30 million ceiling, the European market this year does not offer many options for choice. In addition, Scamacca is Italian, therefore an element “grown locally”, a determining factor for the purposes of the UEFA list for a club with a high rate of foreign players. See also Tour de France 2022: LIVE, stage 20, Nairo and his challenge to the clock