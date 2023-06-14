The Dutch striker born in 1997 owned by Atalanta will carry out the usual medical examinations in the next few hours.

First movement out at home Atalanta: Sam Lammers will be a new player of the Glasgow Rangers.

The Dutch striker born in 1997, arrived in Italy, at the court of Gian Piero Gasperiniin the summer of 2020 from PSV Eindhovenis back from the third loan in a row after wearing the shirts ofEintracht Frankfurt and ofEmpoli. Last January, the footballer originally from Tilburg was transferred on a temporary basis to Sampdoriawhere he collected fifteen appearances and one assist, relegating with the Blucerchiati to B series.

An experience that was anything but brilliant, that in the Italian top flight. And a new adventure is on the horizon. In fact, tomorrow Lammers will carry out the usual medical examinations, before moving to Rangers outright. A preliminary agreement that will become effective from next July 1st, when the summer transfer market session will officially open its doors. See also F1 | Seidl: "McLaren cautiously optimistic for Monaco"



#Atalanta #transfer #market #Lammers #leaves #Italy #moves #Glasgow #Rangers