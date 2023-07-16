The retreat of Atalanta in the Upper Seriana Valley begins with a goleada. In the first friendly match of the summer preparations, the Dea crashes the representative City of Clusone 10-1. And Gasperini is enjoying the first positive signs from the new signings, with Adopo and Bakker protagonists of one goal each. The other scorers are Ederson, Maehle, Koopmeiners, Zappacosta, Zortea, Hojlund (particularly acclaimed by the public) and Lookman, author of a brace in the final.

the match

—

In the Nerazzurri 3-4-1-2, space for an unprecedented rearguard, with the third goalkeeper Rossi protected by a young defence, made up of Bonfanti (2003, returning from his experience in C at Pontedera), Ruggeri and Zortea (both centered) . The new entries Bakker (on the left) and Adopo (in the median) are immediately starting. In midfield, Zappacosta (right), Ederson and Pasalic complete the picture, playing behind the attacking duo formed by Cisse (2003) and Boga. Ready, go and after just five minutes Atalanta are already ahead: suggestion from Pasalic, big plate from Ederson and ball in the net. Then the newcomers take the chair. On 14′ Adopo capitalizes on a scrum action. And in the 18th minute Bakker drops the set with a precise diagonal on the far post. The second half opens with a whirlwind of changes for the Gasperini band. And among others, Kolasinac, a former Arsenal full-back, also takes over. In front of the space instead of the tandem Hojlund-Lookman. In the 4th minute Maehle duets with Koopmeiners and signs the Nerazzurri poker. The Dutchman scored the fifth goal in the 15th minute. While Zappacosta, from the edge, signs the sixth in the 17th minute. Zortea, returning from loan to Sassuolo, breaks through from the outside and in the 31st minute he scores under the crossbar. Two minutes later, in the 33rd minute, Hojlund scores from Maehle’s assist and gets the crowd’s ovations. Camanini scored the goal for the Città di Clusone flag in the 34th minute. But in the final the Goddess rounded off the partial with a brace from Lookman, who scored in the 37′ and 38′ from close range. The match ended with cheers and applause from the fans present at the Clusone sports centre.