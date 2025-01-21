







The meeting Atalanta – Sturm Graz of the Champions League, which is played at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia at 6:45 p.m. can be seen live through

Champions League 3 by M+

Atalanta – Sturm Graz

Classification and statistics between Atalanta – Sturm Graz

Atalanta comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



real Madrid



while Sturm Graz played their last Champions League match against



Lille



. He Atalanta currently occupies the position number 3 of the Champions League with 14 points, while their rival,

Sturm Grazoccupies the place 29 with 3 points.

