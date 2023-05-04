Atalanta prevails 3-2 over Spezia, finds the third consecutive victory after those against Rome and Turin, and momentarily rises to fourth place, valid for the Champions League with 58 points, while Spezia remains stationary at 27 points.

THE MATCH – At the Gewiss Stadium in the match valid for the 33rd day of Serie A, Gasperini finds Musso between the posts and in attack relies on the Muriel-Zapata tandem with Pasalic in support. While Semplici ranks Ampadu in front of the defense, forward trident Gyasi-Shomudorov-Agudelo.

Start of the match with not particularly fast pace with Spezia passing at the first opportunity: in the 18th minute a rebound on Scalvini favors Bastoni who dissociates Gyasi who first overtakes Musso in the area with a soft touch. In the 22nd minute Shomurodov restarts but the left foot ends comfortably in Musso’s arms. Atalanta woke up from their torpor in the 24th minute from a corner action, Toloi headed in, Dragowski relaxed and pushed back on the line, Koopmeiners sent over the crossbar. In the 32nd minute Gasperini’s team equalized: from a corner, the ball went wide for de Roon who volleyed from 20 meters and mocked Dragowski in the corner for the 1-1. Atalanta picks up the pace and in the 36th minute doubles their lead, a mistake with Dragowski’s feet, Pasalic scores into an empty net following an assist from Muriel who was however in an irregular position and the goal is disallowed.

The doubling for the Nerazzurri comes at the start of the second half: in the 48th minute, Zappacosta takes care of it again from a corner with a right from the edge to beat Dragowski again. Spezia accuses the blow and in the 50th minute risks again: play by Muriel for Zappacosta and right at the near post but the Spezia goalkeeper saves. But the pressing of the hosts becomes incessant and in the 54th minute the 3-1 comes with Muriel: again from a corner kick comes Zapata’s header neutralized by Shomudorov, Djimsiti tames for Muriel who slips Dragowski.

Atalanta seemed uncontainable and in the 59th minute Zappacosta dived with his head and thanks to Dragowski’s touch the ball splintered off the crossbar. In the final, Semplici’s team tries to get back into the game: in the 64th minute Shomurodov steals the ball from Toloi and serves Bourabia who scores the 3-2 with his left foot. Atalanta at this point manages the energies and Spezia in the final touches the sensational 3-3. In the 87th minute, Verde, who had just come in, fired a first intention right footed shot from the edge that hit the crossbar.