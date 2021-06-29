Atalanta’s hands on Juan Musso. The Nerazzurri club is very close to the purchase of the Argentine goalkeeper born in 1994, who has been with Udinese for three seasons. A deal worth around 20 million euros, with a four-year contract ready for the player, who has already given his consent to the transfer. The final details between the two clubs remain to be filed.
Musso will be the new titular goalkeeper of the Goddess. At the moment he is engaged in the America’s Cup with Argentina, as well as Romero, who is already a Nerazzurri player. He had also been courted by Inter, Naples and Rome, but the win will be Atalanta, who will now have to find accommodation for Pierluigi Gollini.
June 29, 2021 (change June 29, 2021 | 19:22)
