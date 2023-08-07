The Roman forward: “Gasperini told me that I have hidden qualities, which he however sees. These are the things that struck me the most”

“I have chosen the right place to start again, the most ideal environment for me at the moment”. This is how Gianluca Scamacca presented himself to the Atalanta world. Also courted by Inter, the national team striker chose the Nerazzurri from Bergamo to return to Italy on a permanent basis after the season in England at West Ham: “The director and coach made me understand that they really wanted me and shared my same ideas – Scamacca explained to Atalanta’s official channels -. Gasperini told me that I have hidden qualities, which he however sees. These are the things that struck me the most”.

For the Roman striker, who will turn 25 in January, Atalanta overcame the competition from Inter with a blitz, completing a deal worth 25 million plus bonuses. "Bergamo is a very beautiful city, the sports center impressed me and I have very positive sensations – Scamacca said on the sidelines of the signing on the contract -. I can't wait to play in the stadium and hear the fans shouting and cheering. It will be it's nice to fight for more goals, also because the many competitions are a great stimulus".

After a leading championship at Sassuolo (16 goals in Serie A 2021/22), Scamacca flew to England last summer, where he won the Conference League but only scored 8 goals between the Premier League and cups, also conditioned by some injuries too much. And now he has chosen the Goddess to return to Italy and leave again: "Facing Atalanta was always tough because he was strong and every time it was the sign of the cross", recalled the attacker.