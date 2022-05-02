Atalanta and Salernitana drew 1-1 in the postponement of the 35th matchday of Serie A. The Campania region climbed to 26 points, 2 points from the fourth from last place occupied by Cagliari. Atalanta is at an altitude of 56 and remains attached to the train for Europe. The Nerazzurri avoided in extremis the knockout in a match that began with an aggressive attitude, creating at least 3 chances in the first 20 minutes.

The guests enter the game and hit on 27 ‘. Cross from the right, bank of Djuric and Ederson bags with a perfect insertion: 0-1. The match ignites, with opportunities for both teams. Atalanta went very close to equalizing in the 50th minute, when Palomino touched the post with a header. The Salernitana does not give up on sinking when there is the possibility. The hosts draw in the 88th minute. Putted for Pasalic who snaps on the edge of the offside and Sepe hole with a diagonal low shot: 1-1.