“I certainly started the championship well, it’s a fundamental thing. My strength and my luck is to have a coach, Gasperini, who works a lot on the physical part. This is very important because this year we will have many close matches and this fact will make the difference”. The full-back of Atalanta and Italy Under 21 Matteo Ruggeri it goes against the tide of the accusations recently addressed to the DEA technician Gianpiero Gasperini and, from the retreat where the Azzurri are preparing for the match scheduled for Tuesday against Turkey and valid for the 2025 European Championships, he continues: “Only the pitch can demonstrate how much one is worth, but above all my luck is to have had coach Gasperini already two three years ago when I made my debut, he allowed me to grow. I owe this growth to him and I am very happy to have started the first part of the championship well, obviously we have to continue, but the path is the right one”. recalled how he still hasn’t scored in Serie A, Ruggeri replied: “I haven’t thought about celebrating yet but I’ve been waiting for the goal for a long time because I’ve already had two or three chances, but they didn’t end well” Finally, to those who reminded him that he was a native of San Giovanni Bianco, like the Viola captain Davide Astori, Ruggeri underlined: “I know that I was born in a land that has already given great defenders to Serie A. It’s a beautiful achievement for me to play for Atalanta because I started as a child to go to football school in my country and then through my dad and the passion I had, I was lucky enough to be seen by a scout from Bergamo and from there I then did the whole sector youth. My parents have always been close to me and have always given me the opportunity to train at Atalanta. If I’m here now it’s because I had their support, the club then gave me a chance and I made the most of it.” Source Italpress.