Atalanta Rome live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

ATALANTA ROME TV STREAMING – Tonight, Monday 24 April 2023, at 8.45 pm Atalanta and Roma take to the field at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, a match valid for the 31st day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Atalanta Rome on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Roma will be visible live on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. Atalanta Roma’s kick-off is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Monday 24 April 2023. In this article, we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Atalanta and Roma on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

ATALANTA (3-4-1-2): Counter; Toloi, Palomino, Scalvini; Zappacosta, de Roon, Koopmeiners, Maehle; Ederson; Hojllund, Zapata. all. Gasperini

ROME (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Llorente; Zalewski, Matic, Pellegrini, Spinazzola; El Shaarawy, Wijnaldum; Abraham. all. Mourinho

