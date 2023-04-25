Moments of tension that lasted a few minutes: chants, insults and the throwing of smoke bombs between fans
Just before kick-off by Atalanta-Rome there have been moments of tension arising from the sector of South Curve Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo. The Nerazzurri ultras launched smoke bombs towards the away sector which in turn relaunched them. Sparks between the two fans, chants and insults. After a few minutes the situation returned and everything was back to normal.
April 24, 2023 (change April 24, 2023 | 21:49)
